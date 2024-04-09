Data Systems Engineer (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) Wits NCDRD – Gauteng Moletsane

Main purpose of the job:

Core responsibilities of the role will include database management, Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) operations, system design using tools like Power Automate and robotic process automation (RPA), supporting the senior management team, and utilizing strong data/statistical programming languages, Microsoft products, and REDCap

Additionally, the role involves exploring cutting-edge technologies such as OpenAI’s code interpreter and performing coding/scripting tasks to integrate various systems

Location:

NCDR – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Efficiently manage and maintain databases, ensuring data integrity, security, and optimal performance

Design, develop, and execute Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes to extract data from various sources, transform it into a usable format, and load it into target systems or databases

Ensure smooth data integration, data quality, and data consistency throughout the ETL workflow

Design and implement efficient systems and workflows using tools like Power Automate, robotic process automation (RPA), and other similar technologies

Streamline business processes, automate repetitive tasks, and create systems that enhance productivity and efficiency

Provide technical support and assistance to the senior management team and other stakeholders

Collaborate with team members, understand their requirements, and translate them into technical solutions

Act as a subject matter expert and provide guidance on database management, system design, and related technologies

Develop and maintain code scripts or applications to integrate systems, automate processes, and facilitate data manipulation tasks

Write efficient and reliable code while adhering to coding standards and best practices

Identify areas for process improvement, propose and implement solutions to enhance data management, system design, and automation practices

Document processes, workflows, and technical specifications to facilitate knowledge sharing and maintain a repository of best practices

Required minimum education and training:

A Bachelor’s Degree or Postgraduate Degree in a relevant field such as computer science, information systems, or a related discipline would be beneficial

CRA (Clinical Research Associate) training would be advantageous

Required minimum work experience:

3+ Years in a relevant data management or data specialist position

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Having good problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work independently and lead projects with minimal supervision would be valuable attributes for this role

Continuous learning and adaptability to evolving technologies and tools are also crucial for success in this position

Redcap: Familiarity with REDCap, a popular web-based electronic data capture tool for research studies, is desirable

Knowledge of its functionalities and usage would be beneficial

Cutting-Edge Technologies: Eagerness to explore and learn emerging technologies, such as OpenAI’s code interpreter, demonstrates a proactive attitude towards staying updated with advancements in the field

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 17 April 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Data

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.

