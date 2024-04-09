Database Administrator at Datonomy Solutions

Apr 9, 2024

Job Description:

To manage, monitor and support mainframe IDMS and DB2 database objects and ensure their availability, performance, security and consistency in order to support mission critical business applications.

  • Create and maintain business database objects within an IDMS and DB2 subsystem.
  • Perform database tuning to ensure the DBMS functions at optimal levels.
  • Schedule database maintenance tasks.
  • Troubleshoot database and DBMS errors and provide solutions to support business when required.
  • Provide input and implement operational and business strategies, industry best practices and ensure necessary ITO governance is in place.
  • Perform database monitoring and notification to ensure optimal data access, to support business database applications in line with contractual agreements.
  • Perform a database consultation role and provide design solutions to Business Development and Service Management to support initiatives when required for current and future projects.
  • Be an integral part of the disaster recovery (DR) team which designs, performs and documents disaster recovery procedures.
  • Service all incidents, changes and requests and ensure that SLAs are met.
  • Enforce security standards to prevent data being compromised and to maintain database integrity.
  • Provide managerial reports of database utility, capacity and utilisation in order for them to make informed decisions.
  • Maintain relationships with suppliers for incident handling.

Educational Requirements:

  • IT degree or equivalent Industry accreditation preferred
  • 8 years within the IT industry with at least 5 of those years being an operational DBA within a large complex corporate environment
  • Understanding of mainframe operating system concepts and experience in another mainframe discipline.
  • Experience in participating in a DR exercise.
  • Minimum of 4 years working experience on IDMS/DB2 databases.

Skills:

  • Programming background.
  • Trouble shooting – Essential
  • Database analysis and design – Essential
  • Analytical thinking and problem solving – Essential
  • DB2 SQL writing – Essential
  • Database Performance tuning – Essential
  • Database security knowledge – Essential
  • Backup and recovery strategy knowledge – Essential
  • Usage of Database Utilities – Essential
  • Database Internals
  • Disaster recovery knowledge – Essential
  • Mainframe Operation systems knowledge – Essential
  • JCL and Mainframe schedulers – Essential
  • IBM Utilities and editor – Essential
  • Usage of supplied database toolsets DB2 Tools (Db2 Admin and Spufi) and IDMS supplied and DMLO navigation.

Desired Skills:

  • Database
  • Administrator
  • IT

