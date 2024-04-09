Database Administrator at Datonomy Solutions

Are you ready to take your database skills to the next level? We’re on the lookout for a passionate and dynamic Database Administrator!
Job Description:
To manage, monitor and support mainframe IDMS and DB2 database objects and ensure their availability, performance, security and consistency in order to support mission critical business applications.
- Create and maintain business database objects within an IDMS and DB2 subsystem.
- Perform database tuning to ensure the DBMS functions at optimal levels.
- Schedule database maintenance tasks.
- Troubleshoot database and DBMS errors and provide solutions to support business when required.
- Provide input and implement operational and business strategies, industry best practices and ensure necessary ITO governance is in place.
- Perform database monitoring and notification to ensure optimal data access, to support business database applications in line with contractual agreements.
- Perform a database consultation role and provide design solutions to Business Development and Service Management to support initiatives when required for current and future projects.
- Be an integral part of the disaster recovery (DR) team which designs, performs and documents disaster recovery procedures.
- Service all incidents, changes and requests and ensure that SLAs are met.
- Enforce security standards to prevent data being compromised and to maintain database integrity.
- Provide managerial reports of database utility, capacity and utilisation in order for them to make informed decisions.
- Maintain relationships with suppliers for incident handling.
Educational Requirements:
- IT degree or equivalent Industry accreditation preferred
- 8 years within the IT industry with at least 5 of those years being an operational DBA within a large complex corporate environment
- Understanding of mainframe operating system concepts and experience in another mainframe discipline.
- Experience in participating in a DR exercise.
- Minimum of 4 years working experience on IDMS/DB2 databases.
Skills:
- Programming background.
- Trouble shooting – Essential
- Database analysis and design – Essential
- Analytical thinking and problem solving – Essential
- DB2 SQL writing – Essential
- Database Performance tuning – Essential
- Database security knowledge – Essential
- Backup and recovery strategy knowledge – Essential
- Usage of Database Utilities – Essential
- Database Internals
- Disaster recovery knowledge – Essential
- Mainframe Operation systems knowledge – Essential
- JCL and Mainframe schedulers – Essential
- IBM Utilities and editor – Essential
- Usage of supplied database toolsets DB2 Tools (Db2 Admin and Spufi) and IDMS supplied and DMLO navigation.
Desired Skills:
- Database
- Administrator
- IT