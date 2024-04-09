DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

ENABLE and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems as your expertise is sought to fill the role of an DevOps Engineer to join the team of a dynamic Financial Services Group. This will be achieved through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost-effective application systems that meet the needs of the business. Candidates must possess a suitable tertiary IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent qualification with 5+ years’ work experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF), .Net (C#) & T-SQL (Stored Procedures, etc.). You must also have exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design; experience working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners); expert knowledge of systems development processes (Methodologies, SDLC, Development and Testing techniques) and Application Development.

DUTIES:

Incidents and Queries –

Provide Level 2 support on internal systems and external integration incidents and queries.

Take ownership of application and software issues, and work with Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary.

Document, troubleshoot and problem resolution steps independently.

Perform advanced root cause analysis on incidents with comprehensive resolution.

Prioritization of incidents based on criticality and impact to business.

Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization.

Service Requests –

Configure and maintain in-house schedules and scripting.

Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands.

Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications.

Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of the business e.g. management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc.

Ensure effective 3-month planning for own area of responsibility- ensuring the alignment to the business strategies and the 1- year IT plan.

Work with colleagues as a ‘technical thinking partner’/ peer mentor.

Prioritization of Service Requests based on criticality and benefit to business.

Maintenance and Improvement –

Maintain system components and ensure reliable deployment of new features.

Automate and implement processes.

Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ‘best use’ of technology.

Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ‘in-house’ applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning, etc.) and components.

Standby –

Rotational after-hours support duty is required to ensure stability of critical business systems and processes.

Contribute to regular system patching.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF).

5+ Years’ experience with .Net (C#).

5+ Years’ experience with T-SQL (Stored Procedures, etc.).

Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design.

Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners).

Technical and functional knowledge.

Expert knowledge of systems development processes (Methodologies, SDLC, Development and Testing techniques).

Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to Application Development.

Advantageous –

SSIS, SSRS.

Experience with K2 Workflow.

Experience in the following languages: ASP.Net.

MS SharePoint.

Experience in using Agile Methodology.

ATTRIBUTES:

Coaching and learning facilitation skills.

Ability to think and act systematically and strategically.

Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork.

Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline.

Learning agility and adaptability.

Business acumen.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Can work independently and within a team.

Able to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability.

Solution-orientated.

Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines.

Able to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources.

Can ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Engineer

Technical

Learn more/Apply for this position