Full-Stack Java Developer – Remote – Remote Remote

Our client is seeking an experienced full stack java developer to join their growing team servicing local

and offshore clients in the financial services space. You must have strong communication skills

and the ability to add value to existing product lines and develop high end bespoke software &

applications, mobile apps and websites across all sectors. This role offers excellent career

growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

The role is FULLY REMOTE.

Activities will include:

Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile

methodologies.

Implementing superior User Experiences

Coding and deploying new features.

Ensuring our clients web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms.

Ensuring all code is readable, well documented, and testable.

Working on some new developments, some significant enhancements to existing system and some support activities.

Skills and Qualifications:

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering.

Strong understanding of systems design and implementation.

Excellent technical skills.

Excellent problem-solving abilities.

Excellent communication skills.

Our clients Consultants are people who are:

Ambitious team players but can work independently.

Courageous and passionate.

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency.

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement.

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking.

Ethical and responsible.

Professional, trustworthy, and keen.

Requirements:

4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)

4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript.

Superior knowledge of Angular 7+

Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills. jQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass

Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases.

Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites.

Knowledge of Web Services and APIs

Ability to produce high quality code.

Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps

Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred.

The successful applicant will work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work

in the Republic of South Africa

Desired Skills:

Java programming

systems design and implementation

JavaScript Frameworks

MSSQL

Web Services and API

financial Services / investments

