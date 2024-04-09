Infrastructure and Security Project Manager

Apr 9, 2024

Welcome to an exciting opportunity with one of the world’s premier automotive manufacturers. We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Infrastructure & Security Project Manager to join our dynamic team. As a key player in our organization, you will be at the forefront of managing critical projects that drive our infrastructure and security initiatives forward. This role offers a unique chance to contribute to the success of a global leader in the automotive industry.

Positioned within our Durban consultant office, you’ll collaborate with talented professionals in a diverse and innovative environment. Embracing a hybrid working model, this role allows for a blend of remote and onsite engagement, offering flexibility and autonomy in managing your responsibilities.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, Computer Engineering or related field required
  • Certificate or Diploma in IS Project Management
  • 5 years Infrastructure experience and 5 years in Infrastructure Security
  • 5 years in managing projects of IT business applications and 3 years in the Retail industry (will be an advantage)
  • Experience managing AWS projects (will be an advantage)
  • Proven resource management experience
  • Application of IT governance principles
  • Experience with financial budgeting and cost of IT initiatives
  • Cyber-vision/ISE
  • DNAC
  • Atlas Re-design

Required Experience:

  • Budget Management
  • Quality Management
  • Risk Management
  • Organizational Change Management
  • Broad knowledge of business functions in one or more sectors
  • Balance Scorecard process
  • Understand Levels of Work
  • Project Management Principles
  • Application Delivery Lifecycle

Desired Skills:

  • project management
  • infrastructure
  • security
  • governance
  • change

