Infrastructure and Security Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Welcome to an exciting opportunity with one of the world’s premier automotive manufacturers. We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Infrastructure & Security Project Manager to join our dynamic team. As a key player in our organization, you will be at the forefront of managing critical projects that drive our infrastructure and security initiatives forward. This role offers a unique chance to contribute to the success of a global leader in the automotive industry.
Positioned within our Durban consultant office, you’ll collaborate with talented professionals in a diverse and innovative environment. Embracing a hybrid working model, this role allows for a blend of remote and onsite engagement, offering flexibility and autonomy in managing your responsibilities.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, Computer Engineering or related field required
- Certificate or Diploma in IS Project Management
- 5 years Infrastructure experience and 5 years in Infrastructure Security
- 5 years in managing projects of IT business applications and 3 years in the Retail industry (will be an advantage)
- Experience managing AWS projects (will be an advantage)
- Proven resource management experience
- Application of IT governance principles
- Experience with financial budgeting and cost of IT initiatives
- Cyber-vision/ISE
- DNAC
- Atlas Re-design
Required Experience:
- Budget Management
- Quality Management
- Risk Management
- Organizational Change Management
- Broad knowledge of business functions in one or more sectors
- Balance Scorecard process
- Understand Levels of Work
- Project Management Principles
- Application Delivery Lifecycle
Desired Skills:
- project management
- infrastructure
- security
- governance
- change