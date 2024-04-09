Infrastructure and Security Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Welcome to an exciting opportunity with one of the world’s premier automotive manufacturers. We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Infrastructure & Security Project Manager to join our dynamic team. As a key player in our organization, you will be at the forefront of managing critical projects that drive our infrastructure and security initiatives forward. This role offers a unique chance to contribute to the success of a global leader in the automotive industry.

Positioned within our Durban consultant office, you’ll collaborate with talented professionals in a diverse and innovative environment. Embracing a hybrid working model, this role allows for a blend of remote and onsite engagement, offering flexibility and autonomy in managing your responsibilities.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, Computer Engineering or related field required

Certificate or Diploma in IS Project Management

5 years Infrastructure experience and 5 years in Infrastructure Security

5 years in managing projects of IT business applications and 3 years in the Retail industry (will be an advantage)

Experience managing AWS projects (will be an advantage)

Proven resource management experience

Application of IT governance principles

Experience with financial budgeting and cost of IT initiatives

Cyber-vision/ISE

DNAC

Atlas Re-design

Required Experience:

Budget Management

Quality Management

Risk Management

Organizational Change Management

Broad knowledge of business functions in one or more sectors

Balance Scorecard process

Understand Levels of Work

Project Management Principles

Application Delivery Lifecycle

Desired Skills:

project management

infrastructure

security

governance

change

Learn more/Apply for this position