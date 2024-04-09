Intel, Altera debut edge and FPGA offerings for AI

Intel and Altera, an Intel company, have announced new edge-optimised processors, FPGAs and programmable market-ready solutions extending powerful AI capabilities into edge computing.

These products will power AI-enabled edge devices applicable to industries across retail, healthcare, industrial, automotive, defense and aerospace.

“This next generation of Intel edge-optimized processors and discrete GPUs unleashes powerful AI capabilities to help businesses more seamlessly incorporate AI alongside compute, media and graphics workloads,” says Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice-president and GM of Network and Edge Solutions Group.

“From manufacturing to healthcare, Intel’s extensive edge AI experience and breadth and depth of edge-ready silicon and software help our customers deliver AI where they need it most for better business outcomes.”

Intel’s new series of edge-optimized Intel Core Ultra, Intel Core and Intel Atom processors and discrete Intel Arc graphics processing units (GPUs) will advance innovation for artificial intelligence, visual computing and media processing – in support of faster and smarter decisions with on-premise edge computing.

Agilex 5 FPGAs for mid-range applications with best-in-class performance per watt target a broad set of applications, including video, industrial, robotics, medical and others. Agilex 5 FPGAs with AI infused into the fabric offer a high level of integration, low latency and improved computing capabilities for intelligent edge applications.

The new processors utilise built-in AI acceleration in the new series of processors to power the next generation of edge devices.

Building on its installed base of more than 90 000 edge deployments, Intel is delivering a range of edge-optimised processors and GPUs to power the next generation of AI-enabled edge devices.

* Intel Core Ultra processors for edge: Offering up to 5.02x better image classification inference performance compared to 14th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel Core Ultra processors combine the Intel Arc GPU and a neural processing unit (NPU) with LGA socket flexibility into a simplified system-on-chip (SoC). The new SoC is designed to enable generative AI (GenAI) and demanding graphics workloads at the edge for retail, education, smart cities and industrial customers, including GenAI-enabled kiosk and smart point-of-sale systems in brick-and-mortar retailers, interactive whiteboards for enhanced in-classroom experiences and AI vision-enhanced industrial devices for manufacturing and roadside units.

* Intel Core processors for edge: Intel Core processors combine the GPU power of 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with LGA socket flexibility to prioritise system scalability and speed to deployment. This series of processors optimised for the edge offers up to 2.57x greater graphics performance compared to 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors by leveraging up to 3-times more graphics execution units alongside performance hybrid architecture with Intel Thread Director and an LGA socket-based design offering customers more edge AI and graphics performance without sacrificing hardware setup flexibility.

* Intel Atom processors x7000C Series: Intel Atom processors x7000C Series delivers ramped-up processor base frequency in up to eight Efficient-cores to drive exceptional packet processing throughput for enterprise networking and telecommunications devices. This enables telecommunications businesses to use built-in deep learning inference capabilities to support the detection of zero-day threats, boost packet and control plane processing for OpenSSL/IPSec using native instruction sets, and leverage Intel security features to harden networks.

* Intel Atom processors x7000RE Series: Primarily for industrial and manufacturing end users, Intel Atom processors x7000RE Series features built-in deep learning inference capabilities and up to 32 graphics execution units in a ruggedised, power-efficient 6W-12W BGA package offering up to 9.83x image classification performance compared with Intel Atom processors x6000RE Series6. The new processor supports fanless designs to enable Industry 4.0 automation for key use cases in AI-automated tending, warehouse AMR, in-line visual inspection for quality control and ruggedized industrial PC scenarios.

Additionally, the Intel Arc GPU for Edge boosts performance and edge AI capabilities on legacy Intel Core systems as a discrete GPU providing accelerated AI, and media and graphics processing power.