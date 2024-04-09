Junior Support Engineer

Join Our Rapidly Growing Team as a Junior Support Engineer!

Is this you?

Are you an independent and technically savvy individual with a passion for renewable energy, particularly in the commercial and industrial solar space? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where problem-solving and hands-on activities drive success? If you’re outgoing, detail-oriented, and eager to grow in the renewable energy industry, this role is perfect for you!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it):

As a Junior Support Engineer, you’ll wear multiple hats, playing a vital role in the development and maintenance of solar projects in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar space. You’ll spend 50% of your time monitoring our existing portfolio of assets, managing callouts for technical teams, conducting fault finding, and providing regular reports on system performance. Additionally, you’ll dedicate 30% of your time to system design and quotation, including designing solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) systems, preparing quotations, and conducting technical site visits. The remaining 20% will involve providing ad hoc support, such as assisting the Senior Project Engineer with engineering packs, managing metering partners, and supporting the operations team with research projects. With ample opportunity for growth and development, you’ll enjoy the challenge of tackling diverse tasks and making a meaningful impact in the renewable energy sector.

Where you’ll be doing it:

Our client is a leading player in the renewable energy industry, committed to driving innovation and sustainability in South Africa. As a member of our dynamic team, you’ll be based in Johannesburg, with opportunities for travel within Gauteng to visit client sites. Join a company that offers a supportive and collaborative work culture, where learning and development are prioritized, and employees are empowered to grow and excel in their roles.

What you’ll need:

To excel as a Junior Support Engineer, you’ll need a BEng Degree in Electrical Engineering and up to 1 year of experience in the renewable energy space, ideally in solar. Excellent computer skills, including proficiency in MS Office, Excel, and solar software such as Helioscope or PV Syst, are essential. You must also have your own vehicle and driver’s license, and feel comfortable with frequent travel within Gauteng.

What you’ll get:

In addition to an attractive entry-level salary, our client offers a comprehensive learning and development program to support your professional growth and expand your knowledge base in the renewable energy industry. Join a rapidly growing team and be part of our exciting journey towards a sustainable future!

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

Renewable Energy

Operations and Maintenance

Solar Software

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

