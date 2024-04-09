Nvidia unveils next-gen supercomputer

Nvidia has unveiled its next-generation AI supercomputer – the Nvidia DGX SuperPOD, powered by its GB200 Grace Blackwell superchips – for processing trillion-parameter models with constant uptime for superscale generative AI training and inference workloads.

Featuring a new, highly-efficient liquid-cooled rack-scale architecture, the new DGX SuperPOD is built with Nvidia DGX GB200 systems and provides 11.5 exaflops of AI supercomputing at FP4 precision and 240 terabytes of fast memory – scaling to more with additional racks.

Each DGX GB200 system features 36 Nvidia GB200 Superchips – which include 36 Nvidia Grace CPUs and 72 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs – connected as one supercomputer via fifth-generation Nvidia NVLink. GB200 Superchips deliver up to a 30x performance increase compared to the Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPU for large language model inference workloads.

“Nvidia DGX AI supercomputers are the factories of the AI industrial revolution,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “The new DGX SuperPOD combines the latest advancements in Nvidia accelerated computing, networking, and software to enable every company, industry, and country to refine and generate their own AI.”

The Grace Blackwell-powered DGX SuperPOD features eight or more DGX GB200 systems and can scale to tens of thousands of GB200 Superchips connected via Nvidia Quantum InfiniBand. For a massive shared memory space to power next-generation AI models, customers can deploy a configuration that connects the 576 Blackwell GPUs in eight DGX GB200 systems connected via NVLink.

The new DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems features a unified compute fabric. In addition to fifth-generation Nvidia NVLink, the fabric includes Nvidia BlueField-3 DPUs and will support Nvidia Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking. This architecture provides up to 1,800 gigabytes per second of bandwidth to each GPU in the platform.

Additionally, fourth-generation Nvidia Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) technology provides 14.4 teraflops of In-Network Computing – a 4x increase in the next-generation DGX SuperPOD architecture compared to the prior generation.