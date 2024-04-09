Office project manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the education industry is searching for an office project manager who possesses relevant project management experience. The main objective of this position is to offer operational project management support to the organization. In this role, you will work with the management team to identify, prioritize, select, balance, authorize, evaluate, and control the approved work of the organization, ensuring that it aligns with the company’s strategies, resource capacity, and risk management. 6 month fixed contract
- Diploma in Business Management / Project Management or equivalent 3-year post
- Matric qualification
- 5 years’ experience in a high paced professional work environment as part of a
- High performance team.
- Exposure to an Entrepreneurial environment an added advantage.
- 5 years’ experience in business administration with crosscutting responsibilities from a project management perspective.
- Proficiency in MS Office and relevant business and project management tools
- Required traits and competencies
- Ability to coordinate and / or integrate multiple work streams and projects
- To achieve key organizational goals and performance indicators
- Strong organisational, analytical and business process skills
- Highly knowledgeable in cross cutting business operational systems and processes (incl., but not limited to finance, HR, IT)
- Problem solver and solutions driven
- Ambitious, goal oriented self-starter with high levels of initiative
- Fast learner and adaptable
- Planning and reporting skills
- Ability to work under pressure and meet critical deadlines
- Ability to communicate across complex organizational
Desired Skills:
- Instructing
- Monitoring
- Social Perceptiveness
- Active Listening
- Speaking
- Learning Strategies
- Service Orientation