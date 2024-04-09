Office project manager

Our client in the education industry is searching for an office project manager who possesses relevant project management experience. The main objective of this position is to offer operational project management support to the organization. In this role, you will work with the management team to identify, prioritize, select, balance, authorize, evaluate, and control the approved work of the organization, ensuring that it aligns with the company’s strategies, resource capacity, and risk management. 6 month fixed contract

Diploma in Business Management / Project Management or equivalent 3-year post

Matric qualification

5 years’ experience in a high paced professional work environment as part of a

High performance team.

Exposure to an Entrepreneurial environment an added advantage.

5 years’ experience in business administration with crosscutting responsibilities from a project management perspective.

Proficiency in MS Office and relevant business and project management tools

Required traits and competencies

Ability to coordinate and / or integrate multiple work streams and projects

To achieve key organizational goals and performance indicators

Strong organisational, analytical and business process skills

Highly knowledgeable in cross cutting business operational systems and processes (incl., but not limited to finance, HR, IT)

Problem solver and solutions driven

Ambitious, goal oriented self-starter with high levels of initiative

Fast learner and adaptable

Planning and reporting skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet critical deadlines

Ability to communicate across complex organizational

Desired Skills:

Instructing

Monitoring

Social Perceptiveness

Active Listening

Speaking

Learning Strategies

Service Orientation

Learn more/Apply for this position