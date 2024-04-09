Our clients are a force for good in the rapidly and unpredictably changing global financial ecosystem. They have a fantastic hybrid role available and are on the hunt for a Senior Front-end developer in the Pretoria area!
Skills and Experience
- At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the
- following technologies:
- js, React Native with focus on [URL Removed]
- TypeScript
- C#
- JavaScript
- Experience with SQL Server is beneficial.
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android
- components
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
- .NET Core will be advantageous.
- Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Interested? Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ANDROID
- IOS
- REACT
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid