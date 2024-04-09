Senior Front-end developer

Our clients are a force for good in the rapidly and unpredictably changing global financial ecosystem. They have a fantastic hybrid role available and are on the hunt for a Senior Front-end developer in the Pretoria area!

Skills and Experience

At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the

following technologies:

js, React Native with focus on [URL Removed]

TypeScript

C#

JavaScript

Experience with SQL Server is beneficial.

Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android

components

Azure exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

.NET Core will be advantageous.

Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

C#

ANDROID

IOS

REACT

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position