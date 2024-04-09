Senior Front End Developer (C# & React) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for the services of an Intermediate to Senior Level Front end Developer to join their team. You should have at last 5 years experience with [URL Removed] and React Native as well as C# and JavaScript. Send your CV now!

Skills and Experience:

At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the following technologies:

Next.js, React Native with main focus on [URL Removed] with SQL Server beneficial

Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

Azure exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.NET Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

Next.js

TypeScript

React

C#

JavaScript

