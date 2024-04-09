Senior Front End Developer (C# & React) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for the services of an Intermediate to Senior Level Front end Developer to join their team. You should have at last 5 years experience with [URL Removed] and React Native as well as C# and JavaScript. Send your CV now!
Skills and Experience:
- At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the following technologies:
- Next.js, React Native with main focus on [URL Removed] with SQL Server beneficial
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .NET Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- Next.js
- TypeScript
- React
- C#
- JavaScript