Senior Front End Developer (C# & React)

Apr 9, 2024

Our client is looking for the services of an Intermediate to Senior Level Front end Developer to join their team. You should have at last 5 years experience with [URL Removed] and React Native as well as C# and JavaScript. Send your CV now!
Skills and Experience:

  • At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the following technologies:
  • Next.js, React Native with main focus on [URL Removed] with SQL Server beneficial
  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
  • Azure exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .NET Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • Next.js
  • TypeScript
  • React
  • C#
  • JavaScript

