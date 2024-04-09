Senior Front-end developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 9, 2024

Our clients are a force for good in the rapidly and unpredictably changing global financial ecosystem. They have a fantastic hybrid role available and are on the hunt for a Senior Front-end developer in the Pretoria area!

Skills and Experience

  • At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the
  • following technologies:
  • js, React Native with focus on [URL Removed]
  • TypeScript
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Experience with SQL Server is beneficial.
  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android
  • components
  • Azure exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
  • .NET Core will be advantageous.
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ANDROID
  • IOS
  • REACT

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position