Senior Project Manager-Regulatory Implementation at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to join our team in Cape Town– 3 days onsite.

This role is responsible for managing one or more projects within the constraints of scope, quality, time & cost, within the project governance framework.

Delivers the required outcomes for each project, phase or stage.

Ensures that quality is achieved as planned.

Deliver to time & cost within agreed tolerances.

Managers people, work and resources involved.

Establishes and updates plans with actuals and forecasts.

Manages deviations from plan.

Reports to respective stakeholders.

Escalates decisions and unresolved issues.

Required;

Relevant Project Management qualification.

5-10+ years of experience in Project Management, with experience in regulatory projects.

Proficiency in project management software and tools.

Familiarity with Actuarial Processes in the Financial Services Industry.

Desired Skills:

