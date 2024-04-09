Software Developer

We’re looking for a Software Developer with strong integration experience to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

Please note, that this is a 6-month contract opportunity, onsite in Centurion.

Must have skills:

4+ years of relevant work experience or 6+ years of relevant work experience.

Experience in C#, .NET Framework, .NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET AJAX, JavaScript, and TypeScript.

Experience in MS SQL Server (Oracle experience is advantageous).

Experience in Windows Services as well as API designs, working with RESTful, XML, JSON, and SOAP.

Experience in developing processes and integrations using APIs.

Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management.

Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) is beneficial.

Experience in SCRUM AGILE methodology is beneficial.

Experience in Telerik Kendo UI, Blazor, and Xamarin is beneficial.

Nice to have skills:

Experience with cloud technologies and orchestration tools, implementing across cloud and/or on-premise.

Experience using integration platforms; Boomi experience is highly preferred.

Experience with IFS (Cloud, FSM/PSO, CE) and APIs is beneficial.

Experience in No Code/Low Code is beneficial.

Qualifications Required:

Degree/ Diploma.

Personal Attributes:

Ensures high quality.

Encourages collaboration and delivery within the delivery processes.

Able to work effectively within a team.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial 6-month contract

Location: Centurion

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

