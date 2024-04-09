Software Developer/Project Co-Ordinator

The companyis a market leader in the Currency Management Industry in Southern Africa, one of our core strengths is our ability to provide bespoke end-to-end solutions with best-of-breed products and to back this up with exceptional after-sales Support and Maintenance Services.” THIS IS A PERMANENT POSITION

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

C#

Trello 2

SQL

IOS

Scrum

The project is to support 9 African Countries with be- bugging and troubleshooting on the internal systems used by the Company.

Looking for a technical person that can do the following:

Gather requirements for the project.

Facilitate workshops.

Conduct deployment – and understand what they are deploying and the layers that need to be deployed.

Understand how to roll back on the system.

Be involved in User Acceptance Testing

Understanding of Security- as the candidate will be working for banks.

This is a windows Application.

Track tasks.

Projects that are in progress:

Power BI

Pro SQL Server

Methodology used:

Agile

Desired Skills:

Experience C#

Trello 2

SQL

Project Management

Jira

IOS

