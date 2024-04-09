Software Developer/Project Co-ordinator
The companyis a market leader in the Currency Management Industry in Southern Africa, one of our core strengths is our ability to provide bespoke end-to-end solutions with best-of-breed products and to back this up with exceptional after-sales Support and Maintenance Services.” THIS IS A PERMANENT POSITION
Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
The project is to support 9 African Countries with be- bugging and troubleshooting on the internal systems used by the Company.
Looking for a technical person that can do the following:
- Gather requirements for the project.
- Facilitate workshops.
- Conduct deployment – and understand what they are deploying and the layers that need to be deployed.
- Understand how to roll back on the system.
- Be involved in User Acceptance Testing
- Understanding of Security- as the candidate will be working for banks.
- This is a windows Application.
- Track tasks.
Projects that are in progress:
- Power BI
- Pro SQL Server
Methodology used:
Agile
Desired Skills:
- Experience C#
- Trello 2
- SQL
- Project Management
- Jira
- IOS