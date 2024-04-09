Software Developer/Project Co-Ordinator

Apr 9, 2024

The companyis a market leader in the Currency Management Industry in Southern Africa, one of our core strengths is our ability to provide bespoke end-to-end solutions with best-of-breed products and to back this up with exceptional after-sales Support and Maintenance Services.” THIS IS A PERMANENT POSITION
Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
C#
Trello 2
SQL
IOS
Scrum

The project is to support 9 African Countries with be- bugging and troubleshooting on the internal systems used by the Company.
Looking for a technical person that can do the following:

  • Gather requirements for the project.
  • Facilitate workshops.
  • Conduct deployment – and understand what they are deploying and the layers that need to be deployed.
  • Understand how to roll back on the system.
  • Be involved in User Acceptance Testing
  • Understanding of Security- as the candidate will be working for banks.
  • This is a windows Application.
  • Track tasks.

Projects that are in progress:

  • Power BI
  • Pro SQL Server

Methodology used:
Agile

Desired Skills:

  • Experience C#
  • Trello 2
  • SQL
  • Project Management
  • Jira
  • IOS

