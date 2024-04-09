Solutions Architect

Contract: 12+ months

Industry: Retail

Hybrid: 3-4 days a week on site in Cape Town

Position Overview:

As a Warehouse Solutions Architect, you will be responsible for designing and implementing cutting-edge warehouse management solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. The successful candidate will collaborate closely with customers, business stakeholders, and cross-functional teams to analyze requirements, architect scalable solutions, and oversee the implementation of warehouse management systems (WMS) and logistics solutions. If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for optimizing warehouse operations and delivering exceptional value to clients, we want to hear from you.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

Collaborate with customers and business stakeholders to understand their warehouse management and logistics requirements, challenges, and objectives.

Design end-to-end warehouse solutions, including warehouse layout, process workflows, automation technologies, and software systems, to optimize operational efficiency and productivity.

Conduct feasibility studies, gap analyses, and cost-benefit analyses to evaluate potential solutions and recommend the most suitable approach.

Develop architectural designs, technical specifications, and implementation plans for warehouse management systems (WMS), warehouse control systems (WCS), and related logistics technologies.

Collaborate with software development teams to customize and integrate WMS/WCS solutions with existing enterprise systems (e.g., ERP, CRM) and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

Define data integration strategies and data migration plans to ensure seamless transfer of data between legacy systems and new warehouse solutions.

Lead and oversee the implementation of warehouse solutions, providing technical guidance, troubleshooting assistance, and quality assurance throughout the project lifecycle.

Conduct post-implementation reviews and performance assessments to evaluate the effectiveness of warehouse solutions and identify opportunities for optimization and improvement.

Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in warehouse management, logistics, and supply chain optimization.

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Industrial Engineering, Logistics Management, or related field. Advanced degree preferred.- Proven experience as a Warehouse Solutions Architect or similar role, with a focus on warehouse management and logistics.

Strong understanding of warehouse operations, logistics processes, and supply chain management principles.

Hands-on experience with warehouse management systems (WMS), warehouse control systems (WCS), and related technologies (e.g., RFID, barcode scanning, voice picking).

Proficiency in data analysis, system integration, and software development methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail, with the ability to analyze complex requirements and design innovative solutions.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with customers, business stakeholders, and technical teams.

Project management experience and certifications (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2) are a plus.

Knowledge of industry standards and regulations (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 27001) related to warehouse management and logistics.

Desired Skills:

WCS

Solution Architecture

TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position