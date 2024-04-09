Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- Contract: 12+ months
- Industry: Retail
- Hybrid: 3-4 days a week on site in Cape Town
Position Overview:
As a Warehouse Solutions Architect, you will be responsible for designing and implementing cutting-edge warehouse management solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. The successful candidate will collaborate closely with customers, business stakeholders, and cross-functional teams to analyze requirements, architect scalable solutions, and oversee the implementation of warehouse management systems (WMS) and logistics solutions. If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for optimizing warehouse operations and delivering exceptional value to clients, we want to hear from you.
Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)
- Collaborate with customers and business stakeholders to understand their warehouse management and logistics requirements, challenges, and objectives.
- Design end-to-end warehouse solutions, including warehouse layout, process workflows, automation technologies, and software systems, to optimize operational efficiency and productivity.
- Conduct feasibility studies, gap analyses, and cost-benefit analyses to evaluate potential solutions and recommend the most suitable approach.
- Develop architectural designs, technical specifications, and implementation plans for warehouse management systems (WMS), warehouse control systems (WCS), and related logistics technologies.
- Collaborate with software development teams to customize and integrate WMS/WCS solutions with existing enterprise systems (e.g., ERP, CRM) and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.
- Define data integration strategies and data migration plans to ensure seamless transfer of data between legacy systems and new warehouse solutions.
- Lead and oversee the implementation of warehouse solutions, providing technical guidance, troubleshooting assistance, and quality assurance throughout the project lifecycle.
- Conduct post-implementation reviews and performance assessments to evaluate the effectiveness of warehouse solutions and identify opportunities for optimization and improvement.
- Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in warehouse management, logistics, and supply chain optimization.
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Industrial Engineering, Logistics Management, or related field. Advanced degree preferred.- Proven experience as a Warehouse Solutions Architect or similar role, with a focus on warehouse management and logistics.
- Strong understanding of warehouse operations, logistics processes, and supply chain management principles.
- Hands-on experience with warehouse management systems (WMS), warehouse control systems (WCS), and related technologies (e.g., RFID, barcode scanning, voice picking).
- Proficiency in data analysis, system integration, and software development methodologies.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail, with the ability to analyze complex requirements and design innovative solutions.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with customers, business stakeholders, and technical teams.
- Project management experience and certifications (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2) are a plus.
- Knowledge of industry standards and regulations (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 27001) related to warehouse management and logistics.
Desired Skills:
- WCS
- Solution Architecture
- TOGAF
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture