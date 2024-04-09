SQL Data Engineer – Contract – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 9, 2024

Develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of data products and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

This is a a hybrid 12-month contract.
Requirements:

  • Must be fluent and advanced in use of SQL transact, SQL server, SSIS, SSRS.
  • Must hold applicable tertiary bachelor’s degree or higher (BSC.IT or similar).
  • Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (experience in warehouse, data lake or data vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here – not just fluency in SQL for 10 years).
  • Must have at least 5 years working in a financial services entity (work in the LISP, CIS MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space considered advantageous).
  • Experience working in an agile environment.

Duties & Responsibilities:
Collaboration:

  • Build and maintain relationships with stakeholders.
  • Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.
  • Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.
  • Collaborate closely with teams and a variety of users to ensure requirements compatibility and user satisfaction.

Self-management, teamwork, and value:

  • Contribute in creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity.
  • Effectively manage your performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.
  • Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.
  • Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place.
  • Live our clients values.

Competencies:

  • Thoroughbred SQL back-end developer (not app development).
  • BI development experience particularly in Power BI advantageous.
  • Not a database administrator, DBA experience advantageous.
  • Fluency in SQL transact.
  • Fluency in SQL server.
  • Fluency in SSIS.
  • Fluency in SSRS.
  • Ability to elicit and document requirement from data client and not be absolutely dependent on tech spec or BRD.
  • Experience using BIMLFLEX, visual studio or MDS.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Data Engineer
  • BI development
  • Power BI
  • SQL transact
  • SQL server
  • SSIS/SSRS
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position