SQL Data Engineer – Contract

Develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of data products and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

This is a a hybrid 12-month contract.

Requirements:

Must be fluent and advanced in use of SQL transact, SQL server, SSIS, SSRS.

Must hold applicable tertiary bachelor’s degree or higher (BSC.IT or similar).

Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (experience in warehouse, data lake or data vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here – not just fluency in SQL for 10 years).

Must have at least 5 years working in a financial services entity (work in the LISP, CIS MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space considered advantageous).

Experience working in an agile environment.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Collaboration:

Build and maintain relationships with stakeholders.

Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.

Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.

Collaborate closely with teams and a variety of users to ensure requirements compatibility and user satisfaction.

Self-management, teamwork, and value:

Contribute in creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity.

Effectively manage your performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.

Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place.

Live our clients values.

Competencies:

Thoroughbred SQL back-end developer (not app development).

BI development experience particularly in Power BI advantageous.

Not a database administrator, DBA experience advantageous.

Fluency in SQL transact.

Fluency in SQL server.

Fluency in SSIS.

Fluency in SSRS.

Ability to elicit and document requirement from data client and not be absolutely dependent on tech spec or BRD.

Experience using BIMLFLEX, visual studio or MDS.

Desired Skills:

SQL Data Engineer

BI development

Power BI

SQL transact

SQL server

SSIS/SSRS

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position