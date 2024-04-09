Systems Administrator

Do you want to work for the largest mobile asset Internet of Things (IoT) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers in the world?
Based in Midrand, full time on site
My client is looking for a System Administrator who is ambitious and not afraid to get their hands dirty!!
Are you a Jack of all Trades, then this role is for you
- 4+ years System admin experience
- System support – multiple and bespoke
- Linux and Windows
- Applications and testing
- Strong database knowledge
- Basic Security experience
- Cloud experience
- Networking is NB
- SA Citizen
If you feel you are the right person for this role, then please apply
Do you want to work for the largest mobile asset Internet of Things (IoT) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers in the world?
Based in Midrand, full time on site
My client is looking for a System Administrator who is ambitious and not afraid to get their hands dirty!!
Are you a Jack of all Trades, then this role is for you
- 4+ years System admin experience
- System support – multiple and bespoke
- Linux and Windows
- Applications and testing
- Strong database knowledge
- Basic Security experience
- Cloud experience
- Networking is NB
- SA Citizen
If you feel you are the right person for this role, then please apply
Desired Skills:
- Networking
- System Admin
- Linux
- Windows
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Pension