Systems Administrator

An exciting opportunity for a Senior System Administrator to join a fleet management solutions company. The ideal candidate will need to be comfortable with traveling to the office daily.

Responsibilities:

Monitor and manage the company’s corporate and commercial network (active directory)

Monitor and manage The Company’s servers and services against agreed SLA (99.98% uptime)

Monitor and manage The Company’s databases, (drop partitions, check stored procedures/check max connections/long running queries/ loading etc.)

Monitor and manage The Company’s network security in compliance with EU’s GDPR directive and any related ISO specifications, (Annual audits/pen tests/patches)

Architect any new requirements to fulfil the company’s objectives

Manage all ITC related assets to ensure high availability

Interface with key suppliers

Oversite and design of monthly executive reports (BI reports)

Requirements:

10 years’ experience

Must have CCNA accreditation

Strong networking / firewall/ security knowledge

Strong Linux and Windows server knowledge

Virtual machine environment experience (Docker/Proxmox setup/installation and management knowledge)

Strong DB administration knowledge for MySQL

Strong network and DB security understanding

Fortigate firewall experience an advantage

After hours support available

Live in the upper highway area and must have own reliable transport

Self-motivated and takes initiative

Strategic thinker and strong in observability culture

Interface with all levels of employees within the Company’s group as well as strategic suppliers

Desired Skills:

CCNA accreditation

Linux

MySQL

Docker

