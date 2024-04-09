Systems Administrator – Gauteng

Do you want to work for the largest mobile asset Internet of Things (IoT) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers in the world?

Based in Midrand, full time on site

My client is looking for a System Administrator who is ambitious and not afraid to get their hands dirty!!

Are you a Jack of all Trades, then this role is for you

4+ years System admin experience

System support – multiple and bespoke

Linux and Windows

Applications and testing

Strong database knowledge

Basic Security experience

Cloud experience

Networking is NB

SA Citizen

If you feel you are the right person for this role, then please apply

Desired Skills:

Networking

System Admin

Linux

Windows

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Pension

