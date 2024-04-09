Systems Analyst

Contract: 6-12 months

Industry: Retail

Hybrid: 2-3 days a week on site in Cape Town

Position Overview:

As a Systems Analyst, you will play a key role in ensuring the optimal performance and reliability of our IT systems, with a focus on cloud infrastructure leveraging AWS services. The successful candidate will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to analyze business requirements, design scalable solutions, and implement efficient system architectures that support our retail operations. If you are a skilled Systems Analyst with expertise in AWS technologies and a passion for driving continuous improvement, we want to hear from you.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements for IT systems and applications, ensuring alignment with business objectives.

Design, implement, and maintain scalable cloud infrastructure solutions on AWS, including compute, storage, networking, and security services.

Develop and maintain system architecture diagrams, technical documentation, and operational procedures to ensure system reliability and compliance with industry best practices.

Configure and optimize AWS services such as EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, and CloudFormation to support business requirements and performance goals.

Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement proactive measures to ensure uptime, availability, and security of cloud-based systems.

Implement automation and orchestration solutions using AWS tools and technologies (e.g., AWS CLI, AWS SDKs, AWS CloudFormation) to streamline system provisioning and management processes.

Collaborate with DevOps teams to integrate CI/CD pipelines, implement infrastructure as code (IaC) practices, and automate deployment workflows.

Stay updated on emerging AWS technologies, tools, and best practices, and recommend innovative solutions to enhance system performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency.

Provide technical guidance and support to IT teams, mentoring junior staff members, and facilitating knowledge-sharing activities.

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field

Proven experience as a Systems Analyst or similar role in the retail industry.

Hands-on experience designing, implementing, and managing cloud infrastructure solutions on AWS.

Strong understanding of AWS services and best practices for cloud architecture, security, and compliance

Proficiency in scripting and automation using languages such as Python, PowerShell, or Bash.

Experience with DevOps practices and tools, such as CI/CD pipelines, version control systems (e.g., Git), and configuration management tools (e.g., Ansible, Chef, Puppet)

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail, with the ability to analyze complex systems and identify opportunities for improvement.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

AWS certifications (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified SysOps Administrator) are a plus.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Systems

Devops

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

