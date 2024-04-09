- Contract: 6-12 months
- Industry: Retail
- Hybrid: 2-3 days a week on site in Cape Town
Position Overview:
As a Systems Analyst, you will play a key role in ensuring the optimal performance and reliability of our IT systems, with a focus on cloud infrastructure leveraging AWS services. The successful candidate will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to analyze business requirements, design scalable solutions, and implement efficient system architectures that support our retail operations. If you are a skilled Systems Analyst with expertise in AWS technologies and a passion for driving continuous improvement, we want to hear from you.
Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)
- Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements for IT systems and applications, ensuring alignment with business objectives.
- Design, implement, and maintain scalable cloud infrastructure solutions on AWS, including compute, storage, networking, and security services.
- Develop and maintain system architecture diagrams, technical documentation, and operational procedures to ensure system reliability and compliance with industry best practices.
- Configure and optimize AWS services such as EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, and CloudFormation to support business requirements and performance goals.
- Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement proactive measures to ensure uptime, availability, and security of cloud-based systems.
- Implement automation and orchestration solutions using AWS tools and technologies (e.g., AWS CLI, AWS SDKs, AWS CloudFormation) to streamline system provisioning and management processes.
- Collaborate with DevOps teams to integrate CI/CD pipelines, implement infrastructure as code (IaC) practices, and automate deployment workflows.
- Stay updated on emerging AWS technologies, tools, and best practices, and recommend innovative solutions to enhance system performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency.
- Provide technical guidance and support to IT teams, mentoring junior staff members, and facilitating knowledge-sharing activities.
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field
- Proven experience as a Systems Analyst or similar role in the retail industry.
- Hands-on experience designing, implementing, and managing cloud infrastructure solutions on AWS.
- Strong understanding of AWS services and best practices for cloud architecture, security, and compliance
- Proficiency in scripting and automation using languages such as Python, PowerShell, or Bash.
- Experience with DevOps practices and tools, such as CI/CD pipelines, version control systems (e.g., Git), and configuration management tools (e.g., Ansible, Chef, Puppet)
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail, with the ability to analyze complex systems and identify opportunities for improvement.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
- AWS certifications (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified SysOps Administrator) are a plus.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Systems
- Devops
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis