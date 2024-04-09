Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Apr 9, 2024

  • Contract: 6-12 months
  • Industry: Retail
  • Hybrid: 2-3 days a week on site in Cape Town

Position Overview:
As a Systems Analyst, you will play a key role in ensuring the optimal performance and reliability of our IT systems, with a focus on cloud infrastructure leveraging AWS services. The successful candidate will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to analyze business requirements, design scalable solutions, and implement efficient system architectures that support our retail operations. If you are a skilled Systems Analyst with expertise in AWS technologies and a passion for driving continuous improvement, we want to hear from you.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

  • Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements for IT systems and applications, ensuring alignment with business objectives.
  • Design, implement, and maintain scalable cloud infrastructure solutions on AWS, including compute, storage, networking, and security services.
  • Develop and maintain system architecture diagrams, technical documentation, and operational procedures to ensure system reliability and compliance with industry best practices.
  • Configure and optimize AWS services such as EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, and CloudFormation to support business requirements and performance goals.
  • Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement proactive measures to ensure uptime, availability, and security of cloud-based systems.
  • Implement automation and orchestration solutions using AWS tools and technologies (e.g., AWS CLI, AWS SDKs, AWS CloudFormation) to streamline system provisioning and management processes.
  • Collaborate with DevOps teams to integrate CI/CD pipelines, implement infrastructure as code (IaC) practices, and automate deployment workflows.
  • Stay updated on emerging AWS technologies, tools, and best practices, and recommend innovative solutions to enhance system performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency.
  • Provide technical guidance and support to IT teams, mentoring junior staff members, and facilitating knowledge-sharing activities.

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field
  • Proven experience as a Systems Analyst or similar role in the retail industry.
  • Hands-on experience designing, implementing, and managing cloud infrastructure solutions on AWS.
  • Strong understanding of AWS services and best practices for cloud architecture, security, and compliance
  • Proficiency in scripting and automation using languages such as Python, PowerShell, or Bash.
  • Experience with DevOps practices and tools, such as CI/CD pipelines, version control systems (e.g., Git), and configuration management tools (e.g., Ansible, Chef, Puppet)
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail, with the ability to analyze complex systems and identify opportunities for improvement.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
  • AWS certifications (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified SysOps Administrator) are a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Systems
  • Devops
  • Python

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

