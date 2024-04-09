Zebra Technologies launches Sustainability Partner Recognition Programme

Zebra Technologies has launched its Sustainability Partner Recognition Programme to acknowledge channel partners who implement Zebra solutions to achieve sustainable outcomes. The new programme is open to all Zebra PartnerConnect hardware and ISV partners globally.

“Our Sustainability Partner Recognition Programme is important because our end-user customers are increasingly asking us to help them leverage digital and automation solutions to drive sustainable outcomes,” said Bill Cate, vice-president: marketing, portfolio and ecosystems at Zebra Technologies. “Customers need to feel confident that they can easily find and work with credible partners to support them in achieving these outcomes.”

Too Good To Go, the social impact company behind the world’s largest marketplace for surplus food, is the first to qualify as a recognised Zebra Sustainability Partner. The Too Good To Go Platform, its end-to-end surplus food management solution, allows grocery retailers to unlock value from excess inventory and reduce food waste. It seamlessly tracks and helps to redistribute surplus food, thanks to its integration with the Too Good To Go Marketplace, where 90-million registered users in 17 countries across Europe and North America are ready to buy and collect.

“Since its launch in 2015, Too Good To Go has helped save over 300-million meals from going to waste. In 2023, we added 21-million new registered users and 72,000 new active stores to our global community, increasing our impact and saving more than 100-million meals from being wasted in just one year,” says Simon Leesley, chief operating officer of Too Good To Go. “With Zebra’s recognition and support, we will work together to keep delivering impact at scale, helping grocery retailers make a significant difference to both their bottom line and the fight against climate change.”

Other examples of sustainable business outcomes include a shelf-life food management system that checks expiry dates and adjusts prices for customers, location and tracking solutions that pick the most efficient routes for vehicles, and autonomous mobile robots that automate and optimise warehouse recycling.

To qualify for the Sustainability Partner Recognition Programme, partners demonstrate a minimum of three new sustainability solution deployments. They also commit to help customers improve their sustainability performance on an ongoing basis and support their alignment to best practices.

Qualifying partners receive an exclusive sustainability recognition logo they can use in their marketing, communications and RFP proposals and a dedicated identifier in Zebra’s Partner Locator platform. Zebra will also provide them with joint marketing resources, discretionary marketing development funds, and training on corporate and product initiatives.