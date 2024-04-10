Automation Tester

Our client is a leading player in the retail industry, dedicated to providing exceptional solutions to their customers. With a commitment to innovation and technological advancements, we are seeking a skilled Junior Automation Tester to join our dynamic team.

As an Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications that drive our retail operations. The ideal candidate is passionate about automation testing, possesses strong analytical skills, and thrives in a collaborative team environment.

Skills:

Perform effective and efficient automated testing of new and customized software, to ensure successful deployment.

Adhere to all IT Governance Frameworks including policies, procedures, processes, and standards.

Perform project related tasks and conduct functional, system, integration and/or regression testing activities within project timelines, as required.

Ensure that reporting is produced in a timely manner and aligned to the agreed communications plan for all relevant stakeholders.

Update and maintain Automation process.

Effectively manage self to deliver on agreed individual and team objectives.

Tech Stack:

SAP change-based testing practices and tools (SAP SolMan)

Excel & VISO

Selenium /Cucumber/Katalon

Rest/Soap

HP SAP

QC/Jira

Agile methodology and testing using Jira framework.

ISTQB/Automated Testing

Desired Skills:

