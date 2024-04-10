“Seeking a Business Analyst with a flair for regulations and a passion for governance! Join our bank and be the compass navigating us through compliance waters!”
Essential Qualifications:
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees (NQF Level)
- IT qualification aligned to Business Analysis
- Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA
- SAFe Certification
- IIBA Endorsed
Minimum Experience Level:
- 5 – 8 years Experience
- BA experience, manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, industry exposure.
- Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.
- Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.
- Wealth Management or/and financial services
Technical / Professional Knowledge:
- Research methodology
- BA Body Of Knowledge
- Business writing skills
- Agile Concepts
- Data and Business analysis
- Process Engineering Skills
- Global business analysis Trend
- Business Analysis Descipline , Techniques and Practices
- Microsoft Office Product
Desired Skills:
- wealth management
- Agile
- Microsoft Office
- Process Engineering