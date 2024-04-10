Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

“Seeking a Business Analyst with a flair for regulations and a passion for governance! Join our bank and be the compass navigating us through compliance waters!”

Essential Qualifications:

  • Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees (NQF Level)
  • IT qualification aligned to Business Analysis
  • Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA
  • SAFe Certification
  • IIBA Endorsed

Minimum Experience Level:

  • 5 – 8 years Experience
  • BA experience, manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, industry exposure.
  • Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.
  • Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.
  • Wealth Management or/and financial services

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

  • Research methodology
  • BA Body Of Knowledge
  • Business writing skills
  • Agile Concepts
  • Data and Business analysis
  • Process Engineering Skills
  • Global business analysis Trend
  • Business Analysis Descipline , Techniques and Practices
  • Microsoft Office Product

Desired Skills:

  • wealth management
  • Agile
  • Microsoft Office
  • Process Engineering

