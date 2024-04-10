Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

“Seeking a Business Analyst with a flair for regulations and a passion for governance! Join our bank and be the compass navigating us through compliance waters!”

Essential Qualifications:

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees (NQF Level)

IT qualification aligned to Business Analysis

Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA

SAFe Certification

IIBA Endorsed

Minimum Experience Level:

5 – 8 years Experience

BA experience, manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, industry exposure.

Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.

Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

Wealth Management or/and financial services

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

Research methodology

BA Body Of Knowledge

Business writing skills

Agile Concepts

Data and Business analysis

Process Engineering Skills

Global business analysis Trend

Business Analysis Descipline , Techniques and Practices

Microsoft Office Product

Don’t Waste Time, Apply Now For More Info !!

Desired Skills:

wealth management

Agile

Microsoft Office

Process Engineering

