Copy of Mid Tier Software Engineer

GoldenRule is in search of a Senior Software Engineer to join a leading Digital Business Giant.

Senior Software engineers ensure that all software engineers within the delivery team understand and follow existing IT standards, policies and procedures. They work closely with other team leaders and development teams when necessary to create software that meets customer requirements and best practices. Senior Software Engineers work with the Java programming language to develop web applications and computer systems. This involves assigning tasks to other team members, designing and testing code and enhance development practices. Typically, Senior Software Engineers work as part of our hybrid teams, with other colleagues contributing to designing and developing successful software. This is a full-time position, but additional hours may be required from time to time

5 to 10 years work experience:

Experience with development of real-time web-based user interfaces.

Experience with development of complex web-based portals

Familiar with software development lifecycle and processes

Familiarity with Financial systems and accounting concepts is advantageous

Transactional knowledge / Full stack experience

Strong application architecture design experience

Required Knowledge:

Java JEE / SE

Message Queueing Services: i.e. IBM MQ Series

Java Application Server experience: Glassfish / Payara / Web Logic

RDBMS experience in querying Microsoft SQL Server / Oracle / PostgreSQL / MySQL / MariaDB

SOAP/RESTful web services

IntelliJ

Bitbucket

Spring Boot

JPA / Hibernate

DevOps (CI/CD) – Including tools like Jenkins, TeamCity

Artifactory

Docker

Agile / Scrum

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

