Data Analyst

GoldenRule is in search of a Data Analyst to join a leading Investment Giant.

Objective of the Role:

The purpose of the role is to work collaboratively within your team and across other teams in the business to identify and build exceptional business models that identifies patterns and insights that call for action using complex data sets.

You are responsible for collating, analysing and interpreting data to identify trends, patterns, and actionable insights that can drive business decisions and optimize strategies.

The objective is to leverage data to provide recommendations to various business stakeholders by creating various business and data model to help achieve our business goals.

Minimum Qualifications Required:

Relevant bachelor’s degree in Finance, Investment Management, Information Management, Computer Science, Business Management.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Certification in data analytics or visualisation will be advantageous.

Experience:

Experience in Asset Management or Investment Platform business.

10 years working experience in a Data Analytics environment with at least 5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or Business Intelligence Specialist.

At least 5 years’ experience using Power Bi.

Exposure to other data visualisations tool will also be advantageous.

At least 5 years SQL experience.

Experience in solving complex problems for customers (internal or external) and effectively conveying intricate findings in a clear and understandable manner.

Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams.

Experience at working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused, environments.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

