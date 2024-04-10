Enterprise Architect

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for the overall enterprice systems design, balancing requirements against resource utilisation, architectural factors and provisioning cloud-based security architecture solutions for clients that meet regulatory obligations and data protection requirements.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in either Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or any other relevant field.

TOGAF / COBIT / ITIL

Experience and Knowledge:

10 years of working experience in the relevant industry and/or discipline.

Ability to engage at Exco / C-Level.

Ability to analyse As-Is landscapes.

Ability to define Target Architectures.

Ability to define Transition plans and Roadmaps.

Ability to establish / implement Architecture Governance Standards and Structure.

Ability to work with Client project teams to guide them through the EA process.

Key Responsibilities:

Architecture methodologies, frameworks and processes.

Ensure alignment with emerging Technologies and possible recommendation of new technologies based on best practices and industry standards.

Change Champion.

Application Architecture and Design.

Database Platforms and design.

Practical business solutions implementation.

Information Security fundamentals and architectures.

Competencies:

Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.

Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.

Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.

Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).

Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.

Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.

Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.

Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.

Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle, experience with team leadership and motivation is essential.

Ability to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects.

Experience working on a large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards.

Desired Skills:

architecture

TOGAF

cobit

Enterprise Architecture

IT Strategy

ITIL

Technical Architecture

Solution Architecture

