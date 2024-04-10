IT Support Technician

Qualification and Experience requirements:
- Appropriate qualification in ICT NQF6 plus 3 years of experience Or
- Grade 12 plus A+, N+ and MCSA or equivalent with at least 5+ years of experience
- Driver’s license and must be willing to travel
Required skills and knowledge
- Basic server support (Active Directory, DNS, DHCP,)
- Solid networking knowledge (TCP/IP, ISO network layers)
- Office 365 knowledge / MS Office
- Exchange Mail
- Routing knowledge
- Wireless network experience
- End user support including application / systems support
- Desktop/Laptop Support
- Understanding of IT security
- Understanding of systems analysis and front-end systems troubleshooting
- Understanding of user acceptance testing in systems development processes.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma