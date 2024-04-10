IT Support Technician

Apr 10, 2024

Qualification and Experience requirements:

  • Appropriate qualification in ICT NQF6 plus 3 years of experience Or
  • Grade 12 plus A+, N+ and MCSA or equivalent with at least 5+ years of experience
  • Driver’s license and must be willing to travel

Required skills and knowledge

  • Basic server support (Active Directory, DNS, DHCP,)
  • Solid networking knowledge (TCP/IP, ISO network layers)
  • Office 365 knowledge / MS Office
  • Exchange Mail
  • Routing knowledge
  • Wireless network experience
  • End user support including application / systems support
  • Desktop/Laptop Support
  • Understanding of IT security
  • Understanding of systems analysis and front-end systems troubleshooting
  • Understanding of user acceptance testing in systems development processes.

Desired Skills:

  • CompTIA A+
  • CompTIA N+
  • MCSA
  • Active directory
  • TCP
  • 365
  • routing
  • end user support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

