Jasco extends partnership with Five9

Jasco has announced its continued partnership with Five9, provider of the Intelligent CX Platform.

Louise van Zyl, head of partner management and marketing at Jasco, says: “Our collaboration with Five9 empowers Jasco to unlock business potential through seamless customer engagement and collaborative efforts, setting a new standard in customer service operations.”

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact centre performance, and elevate businesses to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX. Its cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,450 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform.

Thomas John, vice-president: partners – international at Five9, comments: “Jasco’s market expertise and technological prowess make it the ideal partner for Five9, ensuring our solutions are tailored to the unique needs of South African businesses.”