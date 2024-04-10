Java Full Stack Developer (Senior) 2548 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java and other relvent Frameworks in accordance with the applicable standards and kpi’s.
Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.
Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.
Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.
Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier 2/3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native and on premises toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.
Plan work-effort as part an agile team.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Relevant IT Degree
5 Years plus in a Senior developer/engineer role, more than 10 year plus total experience required.
Essential Skills Requirements:
Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile
Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Angular Optional JSF/JSP, Struts
CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions)
Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional, integration testing, selenium
Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)
Security: Certification/Skills, AST (Static, interactive, and dynamic), authentication and authorisation standards and frameworks
SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Languages: Python, PySpark
Interface Technologies: MQ, REST, SOAP
Containers: Docker, Kubernetes, Container registries
Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation.
Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured
Performance analysis: Java-Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management
Monitoring: AppDynamics, Dynatrace, Grafana
Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios, Kabana
End user support/ Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy or ServiceNow
Solution Architecture
Systems Analysis
Technical Testing/Verification
Desired Skills:
- Back End Tools
- Front End Tools
- CI/CD Tools