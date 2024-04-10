Java Full Stack Developer (Senior) 2548 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java and other relvent Frameworks in accordance with the applicable standards and kpi’s.

Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.

Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier 2/3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native and on premises toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Plan work-effort as part an agile team.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

5 Years plus in a Senior developer/engineer role, more than 10 year plus total experience required.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile

Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Angular Optional JSF/JSP, Struts

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions)

Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional, integration testing, selenium

Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure

Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)

Security: Certification/Skills, AST (Static, interactive, and dynamic), authentication and authorisation standards and frameworks

SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Languages: Python, PySpark

Interface Technologies: MQ, REST, SOAP

Containers: Docker, Kubernetes, Container registries

Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation.

Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured

Performance analysis: Java-Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management

Monitoring: AppDynamics, Dynatrace, Grafana

Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios, Kabana

End user support/ Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy or ServiceNow

Solution Architecture

Systems Analysis

Technical Testing/Verification

Desired Skills:

Back End Tools

Front End Tools

CI/CD Tools

