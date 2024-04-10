Java Team Lead

Our client is awesome. And they are on the hunt for a strong Java Team Lead.

Based in Melrose Arch, you will be part of a team of top notch professionals who are team orientated and collaborative in their approach. Flexibility is offered, but team culture and collaboration is key.

Join us as a Team Lead where you will have the opportunity to shape the projects you work on. You will be hands-on, designing and building software daily alongside your team, involved and invested in the outcome.

This is the perfect role if you are someone who still loves your craft, but also wants exposure to the management and leadership space. We believe in a tribe of tribes’ model, so with your team, you’ll have the autonomy to structure your own ways of working, supported by leadership.

This is your chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment.



WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING



TECH

Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organisations

Leading your team in implementing best practices and processes

Ensuring successful high-quality delivery of your project that adds value to your customer’s business

PEOPLE

Working with teams to solve complex business problems, and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more

Creating environments that will ensure that everyone on your team is mentored, coached and able to grow.

Receiving support by company leadership in your professional and personal growth so that you thrive on your chosen career path.

Carry out regular team and individual feedback through involvement in monthly one-on-ones and twice-yearly performance reviews.

CUSTOMER

Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs

Managing customer expectations

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment

Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations

Building on Entelect’s reputation within the customers environment

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences

A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals

The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment

Experience driving a development team towards successful delivery

A passion for delivering well-crafted solutions, systems and services that make an impact for your customer

A hunger to continually improve those around you through mentorship, guidance and awareness of what drives those on your team.

Ambition to build strong relationships and a great career driven by excellence

WHAT YOU WILL GET FROM US

A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases & guaranteed bonuses

Medical aid, provident fund and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums

Access to our employee wellness programme, with professional support resources for all aspects of wellness

Inclusion in our Entelect Rewards programme, where you’ll receive rewards for attending training events, social functions or for doing a good job

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals

Hands-on support from leadership

Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects

Exposure to Entelect’s in-house continuous development programmes, offering training in everything from leadership to deep technical skills

Continuous feedback and biannual performance reviews

THE TECH STACKS WE USE



*Popular but not limited to

Languages: C#, Java, Kotlin, Javascript, SQL, Swift, Typescript, Python

Frameworks: Spring, Angular, React, Vue, Flutter, .NET

Native Mobile: Android, iOS

ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Entity Framework, Hibernate

Relational Databases: Oracle, MSSql, PostgreSQL, MySQL

Non-relational Databases: MongoDB, Cosmos DB

Cloud Environments: Azure, AWS

Desired Skills:

Java Team Lead

Technical team lead

Java Technical Lead

Java Stack

