Junior Project Manager

GoldenRule is in search of a Junior Project Manager to join a leading Insurance Giant.

The Cloud Facilitator is responsible for accelerating the organisations’ cloud onboarding process to support the entity transformation and key business projects to help accelerate cloud adoption and migration.

The incumbent will work closely with Cloud product teams, vendors and entities to identify the support required to quickly enable projects and business teams to use cloud products and solutions. They will support the introduction of new technologies, cloud and Agile practices and to enable business applications and data in the cloud.

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Ideal candidate must have a good knowledge in the following technical skills:

Project Management (Infrastructure Projects Preferable)/ Scrum Master

Azure AWS Architecture Frameworks Best Practices.

DevSecOps software development lifecycle principles and the ability to apply knowledge in a dynamic environment using Agile methodologies to migrate applications to the cloud

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

