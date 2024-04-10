Junior Software Developer (C#.Net) – Western Cape Tokai

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of an ambitious Junior Software Developer with strong C#.Net skills is sought by dynamic provider of world-class Outsourced and Incident Management Services based in Tokai. You will help design, develop and maintain various business process systems for medium sized enterprises. Applicants must possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or related tertiary qualification with 1-5 years work experience in a similar role. Your tech toolset should include C#, ASP.Net, Web, WCF & REST Services, SSRS, LINQ, Entity Framework, SQL Server, GIT and GitKraken.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc with a major in Computer Science.

Other Information Technology related qualification.

Alternatively, an extreme passion for Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

1-5 years relevant work experience.

Good coding ability.

Ability to effectively communicate with colleagues.

Tech Stack –

C#

ASP .Net Web Applications

MVC

Web, WCF & REST Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

LINQ

Entity Framework

MS SQL Server

GIT source control with SourceTree / GitKraken clients

Agile software development

AJAX

Xamarin, MAUI

Test Driven Development

SSRS Reports

