Junior Software Developer (C#.Net)

THE coding talents of an ambitious Junior Software Developer with strong C#.Net skills is sought by dynamic provider of world-class Outsourced and Incident Management Services based in Tokai. You will help design, develop and maintain various business process systems for medium sized enterprises. Applicants must possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or related tertiary qualification with 1-5 years work experience in a similar role. Your tech toolset should include C#, ASP.Net, Web, WCF & REST Services, SSRS, LINQ, Entity Framework, SQL Server, GIT and GitKraken.
Qualifications –
- BSc with a major in Computer Science.
- Other Information Technology related qualification.
- Alternatively, an extreme passion for Computer Science.
Experience/Skills –
- 1-5 years relevant work experience.
- Good coding ability.
- Ability to effectively communicate with colleagues.
Tech Stack –
- C#
- ASP .Net Web Applications
- MVC
- Web, WCF & REST Services
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- LINQ
- Entity Framework
- MS SQL Server
- GIT source control with SourceTree / GitKraken clients
- Agile software development
- AJAX
- Xamarin, MAUI
- Test Driven Development
- SSRS Reports
