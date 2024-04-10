Junior Software Developer (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of an ambitious & strong problem-solving Junior Software Developer is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Financial Tools to join its Joburg team. Your core role will include participating in every stage of the development lifecycle, including feature conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and safely in production. The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology, coding and software building. You must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering/IT or other relevant field and have experience working with relational databases – preferably PostgreSQL. You will also need to be able to meet deadlines, be meticulous, and communicate effectively with other team members and managers. University results need to be above 75%.

DUTIES:

Participate in every stage of the development lifecycle, including feature conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and safely in production.

Business mindset and are continuously thinking about new ways how to improve the systems through effective and strategic development.

Follow and improve business practices at every stage of development.

Tackle the challenges that come with processing highly sensitive data.

Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve applications and optimize performance.

Participate in conferences and educational programs.

Perform quality assurance checks and testing before launching to the live site.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong academic background with a Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or relevant discipline (unless a proven record of skills) – University results need to be above 75%.

A passionate software developer with experience developing in a web framework.

Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL).

Advantageous –

Python / Django.

Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas.

Front end Web technologies such as HTML, JavaScript & CSS.

Version Control software such as Git.

Latex.

Expertise in Cybersecurity.

Financial Sector experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Great problem solver who takes pride in their work.

A people person who is trustworthy and motivated.

Ability to exchange knowledge and willingness to mentor team members in best practices, code quality and tech frameworks.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Software

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position