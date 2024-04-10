Medical Sales and Application Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Leading medical supplier is looking for a Sales and Application Specialist to join their team. A Radiography / Sonography qualification is required.
Grade 12 certificate as a minimum requirement
Radiography / Sonography qualification and working experience is required
Previous sales experience would be an advantage
Own transport is essential
Duties:
- Developing an in-depth knowledge of the Ultrasound product range and services provided
- Responsible for the sales of the ultrasound products, including maintaining and growing existing business and expanding of sales within the assigned territory
- Scheduling and attending appointments with existing and potential customers
- Demonstration of products to Clinical personnel and on-going training and support to customers
- Completion of weekly planner and activity report for submission to direct manager
- Achieving Sales Targets
- Responsible for networking with and development of relationships with new customers and managing existing customers
- Correct Management of demo stock
- Preparing and following up on quotations
- Attending meetings, conferences and exhibitions as required promoting Ultrasound products and services
- Analysing the market and providing business feedback by using all available support tools;
- General Administration associated with the position
Desired Skills:
- ultrasound
- radiographer
- sonographer
- medical
- sales
- application
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- car allowance
- medical aid
- provident fund