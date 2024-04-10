Medical Sales and Application Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Leading medical supplier is looking for a Sales and Application Specialist to join their team. A Radiography / Sonography qualification is required.

Grade 12 certificate as a minimum requirement

Radiography / Sonography qualification and working experience is required

Previous sales experience would be an advantage

Own transport is essential

Duties:

Developing an in-depth knowledge of the Ultrasound product range and services provided

Responsible for the sales of the ultrasound products, including maintaining and growing existing business and expanding of sales within the assigned territory

Scheduling and attending appointments with existing and potential customers

Demonstration of products to Clinical personnel and on-going training and support to customers

Completion of weekly planner and activity report for submission to direct manager

Achieving Sales Targets

Responsible for networking with and development of relationships with new customers and managing existing customers

Correct Management of demo stock

Preparing and following up on quotations

Attending meetings, conferences and exhibitions as required promoting Ultrasound products and services

Analysing the market and providing business feedback by using all available support tools;

General Administration associated with the position

Desired Skills:

ultrasound

radiographer

sonographer

medical

sales

application

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

car allowance

medical aid

provident fund

