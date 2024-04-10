Medical Sales and Application Specialist

Apr 10, 2024

Leading medical supplier is looking for a Sales and Application Specialist to join their team. A Radiography / Sonography qualification is required.
Grade 12 certificate as a minimum requirement
Radiography / Sonography qualification and working experience is required
Previous sales experience would be an advantage
Own transport is essential

Duties:

  • Developing an in-depth knowledge of the Ultrasound product range and services provided
  • Responsible for the sales of the ultrasound products, including maintaining and growing existing business and expanding of sales within the assigned territory
  • Scheduling and attending appointments with existing and potential customers
  • Demonstration of products to Clinical personnel and on-going training and support to customers
  • Completion of weekly planner and activity report for submission to direct manager
  • Achieving Sales Targets
  • Responsible for networking with and development of relationships with new customers and managing existing customers
  • Correct Management of demo stock
  • Preparing and following up on quotations
  • Attending meetings, conferences and exhibitions as required promoting Ultrasound products and services
  • Analysing the market and providing business feedback by using all available support tools;
  • General Administration associated with the position
  • Previous sales experience would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • ultrasound
  • radiographer
  • sonographer
  • medical
  • sales
  • application

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic salary
  • car allowance
  • medical aid
  • provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position