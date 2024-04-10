Mid Tier Software Engineer

GoldenRule is in search of a Mid Tier Software Engineer to join a leading Digital Business Giant.

As a Mid-Tier Software Engineer, you will be required to work with the Java programming language, follow existing IT standards, policies and procedures to develop web applications and computer systems. Working with other colleagues in our hybrid teams contributing to designing and developing successful software

3 to 4 years work experience:

Experience with development of real-time web-based user interfaces.

Experience with development of complex web-based portals

Familiar with software development lifecycle and processes

Familiarity with Financial systems and accounting concepts is advantageous

Application architecture design experience

Required Knowledge:

Java JEE / SE

Message Queueing Services: i.e. IBM MQ Series

Java Application Server experience: Glassfish / Payara / Web Logic

RDBMS experience in querying Microsoft SQL Server / Oracle / PostgreSQL / MySQL / MariaDB

SOAP/RESTful web services

IntelliJ

Bitbucket

Spring Boot

JPA / Hibernate

DevOps (CI/CD) – Including tools like Jenkins, TeamCity

Artifactory

Docker

Agile / Scrum

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

