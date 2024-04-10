Mid Tier Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is in search of a Mid Tier Software Engineer to join a leading Digital Business Giant.
As a Mid-Tier Software Engineer, you will be required to work with the Java programming language, follow existing IT standards, policies and procedures to develop web applications and computer systems. Working with other colleagues in our hybrid teams contributing to designing and developing successful software
3 to 4 years work experience:
- Experience with development of real-time web-based user interfaces.
- Experience with development of complex web-based portals
- Familiar with software development lifecycle and processes
- Familiarity with Financial systems and accounting concepts is advantageous
- Application architecture design experience
Required Knowledge:
- Java JEE / SE
- Message Queueing Services: i.e. IBM MQ Series
- Java Application Server experience: Glassfish / Payara / Web Logic
- RDBMS experience in querying Microsoft SQL Server / Oracle / PostgreSQL / MySQL / MariaDB
- SOAP/RESTful web services
- IntelliJ
- Bitbucket
- Spring Boot
- JPA / Hibernate
- DevOps (CI/CD) – Including tools like Jenkins, TeamCity
- Artifactory
- Docker
Agile / Scrum
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management