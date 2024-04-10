Odoo Developer

Our client, a leading IT Consulting Company, is seeking an experienced Odoo developer to join their team. As an Odoo developer, you will be responsible for developing and customizing Odoo modules to meet the needs of our business. Additionally, you will be responsible for troubleshooting and debugging issues, as well as providing technical support to staff.

Responsibilities:

Carrying out Odoo development activities such as:

Studio Customizations (Fields, Automated & Scheduled Actions)

Code Migration

Data Import/Export & Migration

Generating Reports

Functional Tests

User Rights/ Acceptance Tests

Third-party App installations

Version Upgrades

Application development using Odoo framework & components.

Bug fixing, performance optimization, production support.

Analyze and clarify functional specifications, write technical specifications, design technical structure of the solution, and implement business logic.

Work closely or in coordination with Team as needed to plan, scope, design, develop, test, implement, support, and enhance Business applications and it’s features/solutions.

Understanding the requirements and participating in project planning by giving an estimation of the work to Team.

Make sure to follow the prescribed coding and development best practices to give high-quality output as per the requirement.

Adherence to the latest development methods like continuous deployment & integration.

Assess the impact of potential changes/customizations in Odoo’s core business apps, implement solutions to mitigate negative outcomes.

Document and demonstrate solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, algorithms, data-flow diagrams, layouts, user-flow diagrams, charts, code comments, and keeping code clean, readable, and optimized.

Must possess a strong learning curve and should be willing to learn new skills and concepts.

Enhance applications, develop, and configure features and functionalities that support business requirements.

Qualifications and Experience:

IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent qualification

At least 3 years of Odoo SH experience (usage front and backend Studio)

Proficiency in Python

Readiness to learn a new language and frameworks

Experience & Knowledge of Odoo/ OpenERP is a must, they require a strong Python Software Engineer who has worked in ERP domain. The job involves customization of Odoo, which is an open-source ERP platform written in Python

Proficiency in troubleshooting software issues and debugging

Attributes:

A passion for solving problems and providing workable solutions, Strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualize processes outcomes

Outstanding all-round communication skills and ability to work collaboratively.

Open-minded towards foreign culture and working in an international environment.

Desired Skills:

Odoo SH experience

Python

ERP platform

OpenERP

