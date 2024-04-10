Project Manager (6 months contract) at Rand Mutual Assurance

As the Implementation and Enablement Specialist you will oversee the planning and tracking of specific Life & Partnerships initiatives within RML with specific deliverables as identified by Senior Management, from time to time. The incumbent will support the managing and driving of relationships through the project implementation of solutions.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Plan the project

Define the scope of the project in collaboration with senior management

Create a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project

Determine the resources (time, money, equipment, etc.) required to complete the project

Develop a detailed schedule for project completion that effectively allocates the resources to the activities and takes into account the long-term impact of decisions and possible risks

Engage with senior management and all stakeholders / staff that will be affected by the project activities, to review the project schedule; revise the schedule as required

Determine the objectives and measures upon which the project will be evaluated at its completion

Implement the project

Execute the project according to the project plan and manage project deliverables making decisions and solving problems within the scope of the project. Escalate non-project related decisions and problems to the project sponsor/business owner

Ensure that the project deliverables are met on time, within budget and at the required level of quality

Develop forms and records to document project activities

Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured

Monitor the progress of the project and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion of the project

Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders including appropriate staff in the organization on the progress of the project

Review the quality of the work completed with the project team on a regular basis to ensure that it meets the project standards

Control the project

Write reports on the project for management and project owners/funders and Exco

Monitor and approve all budgeted project expenditures

Ensure that all financial records for the project are up to date

Prepare financial reports and supporting documentation for funders as outlined in funding agreements.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance

NQF Level 6: Qualification advantageous

Qualification in project management or equivalent

At least 2 years or more Operations, Implementation or Project Management experience

Direct work experience in a Life Insurance business, operations experience is advantageous.

Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management in the context of a Life Insurance business.

Knowledge of project management techniques and tools.

Knowledge of Information Technology Systems

Knowledge of compliance requirements and controls

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Learn more/Apply for this position