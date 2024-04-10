Project Manager (6 months contract) at Rand Mutual Assurance

As the Implementation and Enablement Specialist you will oversee the planning and tracking of specific Life & Partnerships initiatives within RML with specific deliverables as identified by Senior Management, from time to time. The incumbent will support the managing and driving of relationships through the project implementation of solutions.
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
Plan the project
- Define the scope of the project in collaboration with senior management
- Create a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project
- Determine the resources (time, money, equipment, etc.) required to complete the project
- Develop a detailed schedule for project completion that effectively allocates the resources to the activities and takes into account the long-term impact of decisions and possible risks
- Engage with senior management and all stakeholders / staff that will be affected by the project activities, to review the project schedule; revise the schedule as required
- Determine the objectives and measures upon which the project will be evaluated at its completion
Implement the project
- Execute the project according to the project plan and manage project deliverables making decisions and solving problems within the scope of the project. Escalate non-project related decisions and problems to the project sponsor/business owner
- Ensure that the project deliverables are met on time, within budget and at the required level of quality
- Develop forms and records to document project activities
- Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured
- Monitor the progress of the project and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion of the project
- Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders including appropriate staff in the organization on the progress of the project
- Review the quality of the work completed with the project team on a regular basis to ensure that it meets the project standards
Control the project
- Write reports on the project for management and project owners/funders and Exco
- Monitor and approve all budgeted project expenditures
- Ensure that all financial records for the project are up to date
- Prepare financial reports and supporting documentation for funders as outlined in funding agreements.
WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?
- Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance
- NQF Level 6: Qualification advantageous
- Qualification in project management or equivalent
- At least 2 years or more Operations, Implementation or Project Management experience
- Direct work experience in a Life Insurance business, operations experience is advantageous.
- Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management in the context of a Life Insurance business.
- Knowledge of project management techniques and tools.
- Knowledge of Information Technology Systems
Knowledge of compliance requirements and controls
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.