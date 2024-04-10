SAP Authorizations Specialist (Advanced) 0047 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Build Roles changes / New Roles, Single and Composite
Conduct unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration Security tests
Golive preparation and post Golive support
Incident Management prompt resolution of security and authorization related issues
Applications Operations support for Authorizations and other operational support as required
Collaboration with Dev Team to understand access requirements, new transactions, role creations etc
Implement and adhere to SAP security requirements and guidelines within the Framework to ensure compliance
Implement and maintain internal controls that mitigate business risk whilst complying to policy and procedure
Required to be flexible in terms of taking up different tasks within a project or work
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
SAP Authorizations specific 3- 5 Years experience
SAP Analyst experience
Active Directory configuration experience
Experience using ITSM Tools
Experience using JIRA / Confluence
Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology
Essential Skills Requirements:
SAP – at least 3 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential
SAP GRC basic experience
HANA Authorization
SAP courses on authorisations is essential
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Authorisations and Security
ALE, ARFC, IDocs
Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
Operations experience (ticket handling, problem, incident management)
Jira and Confluence experience
Build management experience
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER
Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
Willing and able to travel, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)
