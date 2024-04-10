SAP Authorizations Specialist (Advanced) 0047 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Build Roles changes / New Roles, Single and Composite

Conduct unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration Security tests

Golive preparation and post Golive support

Incident Management prompt resolution of security and authorization related issues

Applications Operations support for Authorizations and other operational support as required

Collaboration with Dev Team to understand access requirements, new transactions, role creations etc

Implement and adhere to SAP security requirements and guidelines within the Framework to ensure compliance

Implement and maintain internal controls that mitigate business risk whilst complying to policy and procedure

Required to be flexible in terms of taking up different tasks within a project or work

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

SAP Authorizations specific 3- 5 Years experience

SAP Analyst experience

Active Directory configuration experience

Experience using ITSM Tools

Experience using JIRA / Confluence

Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology

Essential Skills Requirements:

SAP – at least 3 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential

SAP GRC basic experience

HANA Authorization

SAP courses on authorisations is essential

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Authorisations and Security

ALE, ARFC, IDocs

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Operations experience (ticket handling, problem, incident management)

Jira and Confluence experience

Build management experience

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance

Willing and able to travel, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)

Desired Skills:

