Scrum Master

GoldenRule is in search of a Scrum Master to join a leading Investment Giant.

The purpose of the Scrum Master is to coordinate the delivery of value through the operational level of the Agile Release Train. They will spend much of their time helping other team members communicate, coordinate and cooperate; generally assisting the team(s) in meeting their delivery goals.

Is a servant leader who helps teams self-organise, self-manage and delivers via effective Agile practices. Supports and enforces the rules of the Scrum process and other rules that the team has agreed upon. Also helps the team(s) coordinate with other teams regarding release planning and communicates status to management as needed.

The scrum master is expected to be able to mentor both product management (as needed) and development teams in the application of the scrum framework effectively as a part of this position. Part motivational speaker, part coach and manager, the scrum master roles involves monitoring and resolving any issues that may arise throughout the course of development.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

Scrum Master certification

Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least two years for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Knowledge and/or experience with widely successful Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games

Familiarity with modern software engineering techniques such as Continuous integration, build, deliver, test-driven development and other automated acceptance testing techniques

Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team

Experience applying a wide variety of well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach(example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs,etc)

Previous Project Management or Development Team Lead experience

Excellent communication and mentoring skills

Excellent presentation and facilitation, coaching and mentorship skills

Ability to effectively coach multiple teams with varying degree of complexity and time lines

Organise and facilitate sprint planning, daily scrum meetings, retrospectives, release planning, demos, and other related meetings

Oversee project estimations, the development and tracking of integrated project plans and the development of project deliverables in order to meet project objectives

Champion and embody the Scrum way-of-life across the development teams

A proven track record in software project delivery at an enterprise level in an agile environment.

Understand and know how to use standard project management tools and techniques to schedule, plan and track project and team performance.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

